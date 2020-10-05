STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Corona tablet’ costs elderly bus passenger her gold chain in Tamil Nadu

Panic spread by coronavirus has become a fertile ground for a few miscreants to prey on unsuspecting people.

Published: 05th October 2020 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

Express Illustration

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: Panic spread by coronavirus has become a fertile ground for a few miscreants to prey on unsuspecting people. The plight of this elderly woman, who lost her gold chain weighing 2.5 sovereigns, during a bus journey testifies this.

Rajammal was on the way to her daughter’s house in Austinpatti in a government bus on Friday when a co-passenger allegedly drugged her and robbed her gold chain. The woman was given a tablet by the man claiming that it would help fight off Covid infection.

Police said that the 65-year-old woman, staying with her son in Balan Nagar of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram, boarded the bus to Puliyankulam in Austinpatti from MGR bus stand on Friday.

“While on the way, the co-passenger befriended her and told her to keep the gold chain, she was wearing, in her bag before giving her a tablet,” they said. 

A little while after taking the tablet, the woman started feeling sick.

Taking advantage of the situation, the co-passenger asked her to get down at Thirunagar 3rd bus stop, three stops ahead of her destination and bought her a cup tea.

Later, he also helped her board another bus to Puliyankulam.

Special Sub Inspector of Police of Austinpatti, Gopalakrishnan, said that the man could have stolen the gold chain when they got down at Thirunagar.

“It took the woman more than 12 hours to get back to normal condition,” he said.

The woman lodged a complaint with Austinpatti police on Saturday.

Though the incident happened in the city limit, the district police registered a case under Section 420 Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Austinpatti.

“The case will be transferred to the city police later,” sources added.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus covid tablet covid rumours
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp