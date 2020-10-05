‘Corona tablet’ costs elderly bus passenger her gold chain in Tamil Nadu

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Panic spread by coronavirus has become a fertile ground for a few miscreants to prey on unsuspecting people. The plight of this elderly woman, who lost her gold chain weighing 2.5 sovereigns, during a bus journey testifies this.

Rajammal was on the way to her daughter’s house in Austinpatti in a government bus on Friday when a co-passenger allegedly drugged her and robbed her gold chain. The woman was given a tablet by the man claiming that it would help fight off Covid infection.

Police said that the 65-year-old woman, staying with her son in Balan Nagar of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram, boarded the bus to Puliyankulam in Austinpatti from MGR bus stand on Friday.

“While on the way, the co-passenger befriended her and told her to keep the gold chain, she was wearing, in her bag before giving her a tablet,” they said.

A little while after taking the tablet, the woman started feeling sick.

Taking advantage of the situation, the co-passenger asked her to get down at Thirunagar 3rd bus stop, three stops ahead of her destination and bought her a cup tea.

Later, he also helped her board another bus to Puliyankulam.

Special Sub Inspector of Police of Austinpatti, Gopalakrishnan, said that the man could have stolen the gold chain when they got down at Thirunagar.

“It took the woman more than 12 hours to get back to normal condition,” he said.

The woman lodged a complaint with Austinpatti police on Saturday.

Though the incident happened in the city limit, the district police registered a case under Section 420 Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Austinpatti.

“The case will be transferred to the city police later,” sources added.