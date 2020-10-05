STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK leader Kanimozhi, others detained in Chennai during protests over Hathras gang rape case

The protesters gathered in large numbers to show their solidarity and demanded severe action and a fair investigation in the case.

DMK march

DMK chief Stalin and women wing president Kanimozhi during the candlelight vigil to protest the Hathras gang rape incident in Chennai. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of members of DMK women wing were arrested when they marched towards Raj Bhavan on Monday evening to hand over a petition in connection with the Hathras gang rape-murder case of Uttar Pradesh.

Led by the state secretary of the women wing Kanimozhi, the protesters gathered at Rajiv Gandhi statue Guindy. Their rally was flagged off by DMK chief M K Stalin who said that separate special courts will be established in all the districts for taking up the speedy investigation in crimes against women when his party comes to power in Tamil Nadu.

The protesters gathered in large numbers to show their solidarity and demanded severe action and a fair investigation in the case. They handed over a signed petition with their demands to the state governor.

As the women cadres were having a candlelight vigil and moving towards Raj Bhavan, they were intercepted by the police and taken to a community hall near Guindy. 

In her address to the media, Kanimomzhi said, "There is no security for women in this country under the BJP rule and we do not trust the CBI investigation in the gang rape case."

Meanwhile, actress Khushbu also led a similar demonstration of Congress workers near Perambur railway station.

