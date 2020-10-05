STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGT seeks action plan to regulate noise levels at Mahashivaratri event in Isha Yoga Center

The TNPCB had submitted a report, according to which noise levels during the Mahashivaratri celebrations were above permissible levels

Devotees during the Mahashivratri celebrations in front of Adiyogi Statue at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore | (File photo, S SENBAGAPANDIYAN)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday expressed concern over organising mega events like Mahashivaratri at the Isha Yoga Center, which is located in the foothills of the ecologically fragile Velliangiri mountain range in Coimbatore. A detailed action plan was sought from authorities concerned to regulate such activities.

The bench comprising judicial member K Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta directed the Coimbatore district collector, district forest officer and district environmental engineer of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to verify whether solid waste management rules and pollution norms are being complied with and submit a report before this month end.

The TNPCB had submitted a report, according to which noise levels during Mahashivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga were above permissible levels. "Such noise levels can prove detrimental to the health of devotees attending the celebrations. Lot of non-biodegradable waste might also get generated and we don't know how it is being disposed of," the bench said.

To this, Isha counsel E Omprakash contended that the center has not violated any statutory norms and argued that noise levels during the mega annual event were within permissible limits. He said a rejoinder would be filed with respect to the TNPCB findings.

However, the bench said Isha Center can go through the order of NGT Principal Bench, which in a similar case has directed religious institutions organising such mega events to install 'noise limiters'. "There has to be a limit. There is no need for such high decibel noise."

The directions were given a petition filed by advocate M Vetri Selvan, who alleged that during the dry months of March or April, more than 2 lakh devotees visit Isha Foundation for the Mahashivaratri festival. Due to the high decibel noise from vehicular movement and audio and powerful light arrangements for the function, elephants are disturbed. Also, the municipal solid waste generated by Isha Foundation is enormous, but no prior permission was ever obtained by them for the disposal of the solid waste.

Though the tribunal in June this year passed similar orders seeking reports from district authorities on what precautions are taken by regulators in allowing the function to be conducted by Isha Center in an environmentally friendly manner, they have not submitted the report.

