STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: No death due to shortage of oxygen supply, says ESI hospital dean

Health department sources said, it is said that ten Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at ESI Hospital succumbed last week reportedly due to the block occurred in oxygen supply lines.

Published: 05th October 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinder

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the allegations cropping up over the recent death of ten Covid-19 patients at ESI Hospital reportedly due to the shortage of oxygen supply, the hospital Dean, A Nirmala, cleared the air and said that the mortality occurred only due to virus severity. 

Health department sources said, it is said that ten Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at ESI Hospital succumbed last week reportedly due to the block occurred in oxygen supply lines. Sources cited that the maintenance works going on at the hospital could be the reason behind this mishap. However, Nirmala refuted the allegations and claimed that out of 10 deaths, three patients died of virus severity, while the remaining seven died of breathlessness. 

She said that they were working out to establish 11-kg oxygen supply lines in the hospital for the patients. She said, “The patients who have the oxygen level of less than 95 per cent in their body shall be put under oxygen support.”  On the other hand, the works to increase the bed capacity at ESI Hospital are in full swing.  

Nirmala said that they currently have 450 beds, out of which 350 beds are connected to the oxygen supply. About 200 additional beds are being established at the hospital, which shall be brought to operational in a week’s time, she added. 

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ESI Hospital oxygen supply
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp