Coimbatore: No death due to shortage of oxygen supply, says ESI hospital dean

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the allegations cropping up over the recent death of ten Covid-19 patients at ESI Hospital reportedly due to the shortage of oxygen supply, the hospital Dean, A Nirmala, cleared the air and said that the mortality occurred only due to virus severity.

Health department sources said, it is said that ten Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at ESI Hospital succumbed last week reportedly due to the block occurred in oxygen supply lines. Sources cited that the maintenance works going on at the hospital could be the reason behind this mishap. However, Nirmala refuted the allegations and claimed that out of 10 deaths, three patients died of virus severity, while the remaining seven died of breathlessness.

She said that they were working out to establish 11-kg oxygen supply lines in the hospital for the patients. She said, “The patients who have the oxygen level of less than 95 per cent in their body shall be put under oxygen support.” On the other hand, the works to increase the bed capacity at ESI Hospital are in full swing.

Nirmala said that they currently have 450 beds, out of which 350 beds are connected to the oxygen supply. About 200 additional beds are being established at the hospital, which shall be brought to operational in a week’s time, she added.