60% of portions cleared, TN govt urged to release revised syllabus

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Teachers who have been taking online classes for X, XI and XII students have urged the school education department to immediately release the reduced syllabus. They said the timely declaration of the revised syllabus would help students to prepare for examinations in advance.

According to sources, the department had announced that 40 per cent of the syllabus will be reduced and constituted a committee two months ago to recommend a way forward. One month ago, the panel submitted a report containing the revised syllabus to the Chief Minister's office for approval. However, the report is yet to be released, the source said.

Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association State Treasurer T Arulanandham said, "Due to lockdown, lessons have been taught to students through online and now teachers have completed 60 per cent of the syllabus. Usually, the entire syllabus will be completed for class X to XII students before September."

If the department declares the final syllabus immediately, teachers can focus and prepare the students for public examination, he said.

A Class XII Physics teacher in a government school, said, "After the SED's announcement that 40 per cent portions will be reduced, much of the students have lost focus and are being careless as they do not have a concrete syllabus in hand."