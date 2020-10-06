After long chase to TN, Maharashtra cops nab three truckers who looted Rs 19 lakh from ATM

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A special team of the Maharashtra police has nabbed three truck operators, who were part of a gang involved in the looting of Rs. 19 lakh from a Nagpur ATM, in Tiruvannamalai district where they had ferried consignments from Haryana, police sources said.

The trio was nabbed from Forech India Limited located at Alinjalpattu village falling under Dusi police station limits in Cheyyar taluk of Tiruvannamalai district on Monday evening. Two of them -- Sajatkhan, 28, and a juvenile Mohamed (name changed) -- were from Haryana while Afraz Khan, 27, belonged to Rajasthan.

“The Maharashtra police team had been tracking the trio’s movement and caught them at Dusi in connection with the ATM burglary reported in Nagpur,” a police officer told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

They were transporting raw materials to Forech India Limited from a loading point in Haryana. They departed on Friday and reached the destination in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday.

The sources noted that while on the way from Haryana, they had broken an ATM located at Mansar village in Nagpur and made off with Rs. 19 lakh along with their accomplice in the gang. Later, they proceeded to Tiruvannamalai while their accomplices had disappeared.

Tracking them using mobile connectivity signals, a special squad of the Crime Branch of Nagpur Rural police followed them quickly all along from Nagpur before catching them in Tiruvannamalai with the help of the local police.

“There were six members in the gang that looted cash from an ATM in Mansar village in Nagpur. We had followed the three men operating the truck and nabbed them in Tiruvannamalai. We are taking them back for interrogations,” said an officer of the special team of the Maharashtra police.

He said the remaining three men of the gang are yet to be caught.