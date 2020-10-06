STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

After long chase to TN, Maharashtra cops nab three truckers who looted Rs 19 lakh from ATM

Tracking them using mobile connectivity signals, a special squad followed them all along from Nagpur before nabbing them in Tiruvannamalai with the help of the local police

Published: 06th October 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A special team of the Maharashtra police has nabbed three truck operators, who were part of a gang involved in the looting of Rs. 19 lakh from a Nagpur ATM, in Tiruvannamalai district where they had ferried consignments from Haryana, police sources said.

The trio was nabbed from Forech India Limited located at Alinjalpattu village falling under Dusi police station limits in Cheyyar taluk of Tiruvannamalai district on Monday evening. Two of them -- Sajatkhan, 28, and a juvenile Mohamed (name changed) -- were from Haryana while Afraz Khan, 27, belonged to Rajasthan.

“The Maharashtra police team had been tracking the trio’s movement and caught them at Dusi in connection with the ATM burglary reported in Nagpur,” a police officer told The New Indian Express on Tuesday.

They were transporting raw materials to Forech India Limited from a loading point in Haryana. They departed on Friday and reached the destination in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday.

The sources noted that while on the way from Haryana, they had broken an ATM located at Mansar village in Nagpur and made off with Rs. 19 lakh along with their accomplice in the gang. Later, they proceeded to Tiruvannamalai while their accomplices had disappeared.

Tracking them using mobile connectivity signals, a special squad of the Crime Branch of Nagpur Rural police followed them quickly all along from Nagpur before catching them in Tiruvannamalai with the help of the local police.

“There were six members in the gang that looted cash from an ATM in Mansar village in Nagpur. We had followed the three men operating the truck and nabbed them in Tiruvannamalai. We are taking them back for interrogations,” said an officer of the special team of the Maharashtra police.

He said the remaining three men of the gang are yet to be caught.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ATM burglary Nagpur Tiruvannamalai
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp