CM, ministers call on Governor Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan. He was accompanied by Higher Education Minister KP Anbazhagan, Law Minister CVe Shanmugam, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, and Higher Education Secretary Apoorva.

The meeting lasted around 45 minutes. The CM briefed the Governor about Corona prevention and other-related works and submitted a report. The CM is said to have requested Governor’s early assent for Bills providing for 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students who clear NEET, bifurcation of Anna University and Thiruvalluvar University.