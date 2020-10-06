STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denied wage by local body, woman seeks permission for hunger strike

She was allotted the work of collecting garbage from households. After receiving the salary for the first three months, she claimed that she was promised a pay hike for performing additional work.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A woman cleanliness worker from O Kovilpatti petitioned Collector R Kannan seeking permission to observe an indefinite hunger strike, claiming that she had not been provided her salary for her three-months’ work in 2019, even after a year.

Sundari, the worker, alleged that no action has been taken despite her repeated petitions.

Sundari had joined the O Kovilpatti panchayat as a temporary worker for a daily wage of Rs 80 in early 2019. She was allotted the work of collecting garbage from households. After receiving the salary for the first three months, she claimed that she was promised a pay hike for performing additional work. Besides, she was asked to clean public places and the panchayat office premises.

However, when she demanded her three months’ worth of salary, the then panchayat secretary had allegedly dismissed her from work without paying her the due amount. “I petitioned the collector, the Chief Minister's special cell, and the Chief Secretary. As no action was taken, I used RTI thrice to know the status of my petition,” she said. She said that she was denied payment, even after the panchayat secretary was changed.

“The officials made me run from pillar to post the past year,” said Sundari, who has sought permission to observe hunger strike at the collectorate from October 12. Official sources said the petition has been forwarded to the panchayat concerned and that immediate action would be taken.


 

