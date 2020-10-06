STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS inaugurates buildings, gives agricultural equipment

Palaniswami also laid the foundation for the new buildings to be built at a cost of Rs 25.25 crore within Thiruvalluvar University complex in Katpadi taluk of Vellore district.

CM Palaniswami inaugurating the new buildings including the residential quarters for police personnel and inspecting the equipment for farmers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated modern godowns with 2,000 metric tonnes capacity and 1,000 metric tonnes capacity in different parts of the State and declared open residential quarters for police personnel, through video conference from Secretariat. Besides, he also presented agricultural equipment to be lent to farmers at a nominal rent.

In Chennai, the chief minister declared open the State Operations Centre and the Social Media Centre set up at DGP’s office in Mylapore at a total cost of Rs 1.68 crore. He also inaugurated the 100 residential quarters for police personnel constructed at a cost of Rs 13.51 crore at Lutheral Garden in Kilpauk in Chennai. The 13-storey building has all modern facilities. He also declared open 43 residential quarters for police personnel at Pachal in Tiruvannamalai district, Magudanchavadi in Salem district and Perumbakkam in Tiruvallur district.

New buildings for four police stations at Krishnagiri, Valinokkam, Vazhapadi and Tenkasi, office buildings for senior police officials in Athur and Jeeyapuram were among the inaugurated.Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Limited Chairman and Managing Director MN Manjunatha handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore towards the dividend of the Corporation for the year 2019-20 to the chief minister.

Palaniswami also laid the foundation for the new buildings to be built at a cost of Rs 25.25 crore within Thiruvalluvar University complex in Katpadi taluk of Vellore district. He also declared open new buildings in government colleges in the districts of Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy, Nagapattinam, Tirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Tirupathur.

The CM declared open new godowns with 2,000 metric tonnes capacity built at regulated markets in Madurai, Villupuram, Udumalaipet and Dindigul at a total cost Rs 16.20 crore, electronic auction centres, weighing bridges, etc., established at a total cost of Rs 16.74 crore at Paramathivelur, Tindivanam, Vikravandi, Kallakurichi, Anaimalai and Vellakovil.

Palaniswami also commissioned the operation of equipment procured for agricultural purposes including 23 tractors and 17 backhoes with front end loaders at a total cost of Rs 4.98 crore. Also, sanction has been issued for procuring 879 agricultural equipment.

CM orders release of water from Azhiyar dam
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday ordered the release of water from Azhiyar dam for irrigation for 80 days from October 7. This would benefit 22,116 acres of land in Pollachi and Anaimalai taluks in the Coimbatore district.   

