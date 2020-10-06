Hindu outfit seeks CBI probe into death of priest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Hindu Protection Force, an affiliate of Tamil Nadu Munnetra Kazhagam, has moved the Madras High Court seeking CBI probe into the death of Salem priest Saravanan, who committed suicide after accusing police of causing depression and assaulting him. On August 14, it was alleged that sub-inspector of police Antony thrashed Saravanan during a puja. Soon after, Saravanan went missing. On August 16, he was found dead in a nearby forest area. Allegedly, he recorded a video claiming that he had to take the extreme step since Antony assaulted and insulted him.