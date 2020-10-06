New hostel at MS Univrsity thrown open for students

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated through a video-conference call on Monday a students’ hostel constructed on the campus of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) at a cost of `5.5 crore.

The chief minister also inaugurated classrooms constructed at MSU constituent colleges in Panagudi and Thisayanvilai.

The students hostel has an office room, security-officers’ room, kitchen, dining room, and a store room on the ground floor. The first floor is earmarked for various uses, whereas the second floor will be for the stay of important guests.

MSU Vice-Chancellor Pitchumani, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Registrar (I/C) Senthamarai Kannan, Tirunelveli Tahsildhar Bagavathiperumal, and Public Works Department Assistant Engineer Manimandan were among those present.