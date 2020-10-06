STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranipet: Man kills father after being rebuked for alcoholism

 A complaint in this regard was lodged with Walajahpet police.

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A 37-year-old man killed his father after being rebuked for his drinking habit at VC Mottur near Walajahpet in Ranipet on Sunday. According to police sources, Janakiraman (37), a mechanic, was married and had a daughter. He moved in with his parents at VC Mottur after his wife left him four years ago allegedly due to his drinking habit. On Sunday evening, Janakiraman came home drunk. Angered by this recurring behaviour, his father Sampath (60) rebuked him for becoming an alcoholic and spoiling his life. As a scuffle broke out between the two, Janakiraman, in a fit of rage, picked up a wooden log lying nearby and hit his father on the head, police sources said. 

An injured Sampath was rescued and immediately rushed to the district government headquarters hospital in Walajahpet, from where he was referred to government Vellore medical college hospital. He succumbed to injuries at the hospital by the night, police sources added. A complaint in this regard was lodged with Walajahpet police. After conducting an inquiry, they arrested Janakiraman and remanded him to judicial custody.

Scuffle broke out between father and son
