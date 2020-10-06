Tamil Nadu: Kallakurichi MLA's secret love marriage caught in storm

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The Kallakurichi MLA created a storm on Monday by marrying his 'lover' at his home. The bride's father attempted suicide in front of the legislator's house, alleging that his daughter had been kidnapped. Later, the couple came out and explained that they were in love and got married out of their own will.

A Prabhu (35) is the ruling party MLA from Kallakurichi and a resident of Thiyagadurugam. He married S Soundarya (19) of the same town early on Monday morning at a function in his home. Hearing about the matter, the girl's father S Saminathan (48) rushed to the legislator's home and attempted suicide. The police, who arrived at the spot, stopped him.

Saminathan was later taken to the station and booked under 309 IPC for attempting to kill himself. On Sunday evening, Saminathan had released a video on social media alleging that his elder daughter, who was studying second year in a private arts college in Tiruchengode, was kidnapped by Prabhu.

He alleged to have received threats from supporters of Prabhu over phone asking him not to report the matter to the police. On Monday, however, the couple released a video in which they confirmed that they were in a relationship for the last four years. Prabhu claimed to have talked to Soundarya's parents about her marriage. Since they did not agree to the proposal, Soundarya left her home.