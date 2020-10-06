Tirupur hospital staff demands bribe for autopsy, suspended 

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: An inquiry has been launched against a staff of Government Udumalaipet Hospital after a video of him allegedly taking bribe for performing postmortem, on bodies of a couple who died by suicide, went viral in Tirupur district.

In the video clip, the staff, Madhavan, allegedly drunk, is seen demanded Rs 3,000 from relatives of a deceased person for performing postmortem. After a negotiation, Madhavan is allegedly seen settling for Rs 1,500. The entire episode was recorded on a mobile phone and released on social media by a relative of the couple.

After the video was widely shared on social media, Madhavan applied for casual leave on Monday morning and was not reachable on phone.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the health department said, "We have initiated an inquiry into the issue and have asked the Chief Medical Officer of Government Udumalaipet Hospital to submit a report. Based on the report, severe action will be initiated against the person." Based on the preliminary inquiry, the staff was suspended with immediate effect.