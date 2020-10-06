Tirupur: Two held for helping duo assault sexual harasser

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Two persons were arrested on Monday for helping two women take revenge against their manager, who allegedly sexually harassed them.

According to a source, Sangeetha (24) of Madurai, was employed in a mill in Perundurai in Erode. The mill manager, Sivakumar (44), allegedly sexually harassed Sangeetha and her colleague Mohammed Muneera (21), after which the women quit.

Days later, Sangeetha invited Sivakumar to Palladam for her birthday celebration. Sivakumar met the women and had food in a hotel.

Later, Sangeetha asked him to drop her in Pasangattupalayam, police said. There, a group of men took Sivakumar to an isolated place and reportedly thrashed him after throwing chilli powder on his face. Later, Sangeetha and Mohammed Muneera handed him over to Palladam AWPS. The two women were booked, arrested and later released on bail.