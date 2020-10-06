Villagers tie man to tree, thrash him for attempting to sexually abuse minor

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Ravanapuram villagers on Sunday evening thrashed a 35-year-old man in full public view for allegedly attempting to sexually abuse a minor girl. According to a police source, the man, a resident of Ravanapuram in Gudimangalam, was living alone due to a dispute with his wife.

He befriended a minor girl in the neighbourhood, police said. On the day of the incident, he saw the girl and her friend, a minor, walking near an isolated spot in the locality to attend nature’s call. He reportedly followed the girls and allegedly attempted to sexually abuse the girl he befriended. Shocked over this, her friend ran to the village seeking help. A group of villagers rushed to the spot and nabbed the man, who was reportedly tied to a tree and thrashed, police said.On being informed, All Women Police Station in Udumalaipet arrested the suspect under provisions of the POCSO Act.