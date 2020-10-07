18 govt observation home inmates stage violent protest, shifted

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Demanding bail, 18 inmates of a government observation home staged a violent protest, vandalising properties, here on Tuesday. Later they were transferred to several other observation homes in the State.

The observation home, run by Social Defence department in Kamarajat Salai in Teppakulam, has 36 inmates. Police said that though the demand for bail was raised by just one inmate in the beginning, the issue snowballed into a violent protest when 17 others joined him.

Sources said that a television, several tubelights, benches and a fan at the facility were damaged in the protest. A police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Town- Law and Order) A Soorakumaran rushed to the spot and beefed up the security.

Later, judicial magistrate, tahsildar (south) and other officials mediated a talk with the inmates. The judicial magistrate ordered to transfer the 18 inmates to other homes in Vellore, Tirunelveli and Tiruchy. The authorities from the home are yet to lodge a complaint at Teppakulam police station.

