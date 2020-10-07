STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

18 govt observation home inmates stage violent protest, shifted

The observation home, run by Social Defence department in Kamarajat Salai in Teppakulam, has 36 inmates.

Published: 07th October 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Demanding bail, 18 inmates of a government observation home staged a violent protest, vandalising properties, here on Tuesday. Later they were transferred to several other observation homes in the State.

The observation home, run by Social Defence department in Kamarajat Salai in Teppakulam, has 36 inmates. Police said that though the demand for bail was raised by just one inmate in the beginning, the issue snowballed into a violent protest when 17 others joined him.

Sources said that a television, several tubelights, benches and a fan at the facility were damaged in the protest. A police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Town- Law and Order) A Soorakumaran rushed to the spot and beefed up the security.

Later, judicial magistrate, tahsildar (south) and other officials mediated a talk with the inmates. The judicial magistrate ordered to transfer the 18 inmates to other homes in Vellore, Tirunelveli and Tiruchy. The authorities from the home are yet to lodge a complaint at Teppakulam police station.

Security beefed-up
A police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Town- Law and Order) A Soorakumaran rushed to the spot and beefed up the security. Later, judicial magistrate, tahsildar (south) and other officials mediated a talk with the inmates.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp