CM launches Poompuhar VR showroom to promote handicraft

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched the Poompuhar Virtual Reality Showroom established under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TNII), at a cost of Rs 1.88 crore.

Customers can view 3D pictures of handicraft products in the virtual reality showroom set up by the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation, and orders can be sent through the Augmented Reality Mobile app.

The 3D pictures will also be displayed at places where people gather, in addition to exhibition venues in other states or countries. The Chief Minister also inaugurated through video conference facility three renovated monuments -- Dutch-era cemetery in Nagapattinam, Manora Fort in Pattukottai taluk and Kattabomman memorial fort at Pachalankurichi -- refurbished at a total cost of Rs 3.51 crore.

An official release said the State government had earlier allocated Rs 24.81 crore towards renovating 12 monuments that are under the control of the Archaeological Department. Palaniswami also launched a new building for Vedasandur Motor Vehicles Inspector office, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.86 crore.

Meanwhile, NCC awardees for the year 2018-19 – Alagappa Chettiar Government College of Engineering and Technology, Karaikudi, NCC Officer KT Loganathan and Bishop Heber College, Tiruchy, NCC Officer M Dharma Sastha–called on the Chief Minister later in the day.