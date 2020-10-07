STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Deemed-to-be varsities don’t need NOC for agricultural courses

However, the court made it clear that such admissions are subject to the outcome of petitions challenging the condition.

Published: 07th October 2020 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday vacated the stay against the Tamil Nadu government order mandating deemed-to-be universities to obtain No Objection Certificate (NoC) for conducting agriculture courses.

The first bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy in its interim order permitted the universities to proceed with the admission for the current academic year. However, the court made it clear that such admissions are subject to the outcome of petitions challenging the condition.

The High Court granted the reprieve on the plea moved by the institutions against the government order (GO) on July 28, 2020. The order had also restrained the institutions from admitting students to the courses until they obtain NOC from the State.

On September 29, a single judge stayed the operation of the GO, after the petitioners objected that the plea was related to a constitutional subject and it had to be transferred to the division bench dealing with the portfolio. The single judge directed the High court registry to tag the cases with other similar pending cases and place it before the Chief Justice.

Advocate-General Vijay Narayan submitted that several institutions promoting agriculture courses have come up in the past few years and that is the primary reason for the GO. He further said that the GO would not cause any hindrance to students who are already admitted. The adjourned the plea by six weeks for next hearing.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp