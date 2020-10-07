‘Existing committees sufficient, forming more won’t serve purpose’

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as prolonged parleys were happening at residences of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudanan rubbished the claims about formation of more committees, saying they would not serve any purpose. “Existing committees are sufficient.

Particularly, the parliamentary board is enough to take decisions. If needed, the board can be expanded by inducting a few senior functionaries.” Asked about his advice to both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam at this hour, Madhusudanan said, “They should unitedly protect the AIADMK. That is all. To me, the party is important since I have been there since its inception.” Madhusudanan, one of the founder members of the AIADMK, lamented that he was not involved in the ongoing discussions.

“No one has sought my views. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam should lead party unitedly. But I wish to say that the party should not have any touch with VK Sasikala family at any time.” When recalled that Palaniswami and Panneerselvam had met him a few weeks ago, Madhusudanan said, “They came and enquired about my health and left.” Asked about the speculations that he might be relieved as presidium chairman of the party citing his age and health, Madhusudanan stoutly denied it.

“I was made as the presidium chairman of the party by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and no one can remove me from that post. In the executive committee meeting itself, I spoke about it but the Chief Minister assured that there was no such move.” Madhusudhanan served as the Textile Minister in the Ministry headed by J Jayalalithaa between 1991 and 1996. In 1991, he was convicted and later acquitted in the free sari and dhoti scam.

He became the presidium chairman of the party in 2010. When he supported O Panneerselvam in his Dharma Yuddham, VK Sasikala removed him as the presidium chairman. However, after the factions led by Panneerselvam and Palaniswami merged in 2017, he returned as presidium chairman of the party.