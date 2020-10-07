STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fallout of intercaste marriage in 2019? 28 SC families allege being ostracised in TN village

Scheduled Caste families told TNIE that they were denied milk and other essentials. When asked, the shopkeepers and milk vendor said that they were scared of the fine imposed by the Khap panchayat.

Published: 07th October 2020 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

indian wedding, marriage, marriage ceremony, wedding

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Twenty-eight Scheduled Caste families alleged they were ostracised in Ulagam village near Shoolagiri due to an inter-caste marriage in the district since last Friday. 

One of the villagers R Madhesh (31) told The New Indian Express that there are about 250 families in the Ulagam village of Banganahalli panchayat and 28 families belong to Scheduled Caste. 

Explaining the situation, Madhesh said that in April 2019, one Scheduled Caste youth, M Suriya Kumar eloped with a caste Hindu minor girl, following which, the girl's parents lodged a missing complaint with the Hosur All Women's police station.

A week after the incident, six caste Hindu men attacked him and two others without any reason, he claimed and added, "We filed a complaint with the Shoolagiri police and a case was registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the six caste Hindu men. But, in a counter-attack they (caste Hindu men) filed a complaint against 13 of our community people, claiming that we verbally abused them."

Meanwhile, the girl's parents reportedly withdrew the missing complaint from the Hosur All Women's police station. However, last Thursday, the case filed by the trio -- Madhesh and two other men -- came up for a trial at the Hosur Judicial Magistrate Court. During the trial, the trio gave statements against the caste Hindu men, which irked them. They asked the villagers to ostracise all the Scheduled Caste families by depriving them of basic facilities, said sources. 

Scheduled Caste families told TNIE that they were denied milk and other essentials. When asked, the shopkeepers and milk vendor said that they were scared of the fine imposed by the Khap panchayat and claimed that they were selling milk only to private players since last Friday. 

The issue came to light when the incident was raised to the village administrative officer Lakshmanan, who took the matter to the Shoolagiri police station. Following this, on Tuesday, Hosur DSP Murali and Shoolagiri Tahsildar Poovidhan convened a peace meeting with representatives of both the parties and involving DMK, AIADMK and VCK members. 

Talking to media persons after the peace meeting, they said that there is no social boycott in the village and Scheduled Caste families are spreading false information.

When a village elder belonging to a Caste Hindu community, R Ponnusamy, was asked, he said that there is no social boycott and there is no need for them to attack SC people. It was just a drunken brawl between the two communities that happened in April 2019. 

Though police personnel were deployed in the village, one of the Ulagam villagers Scheduled Caste youth T Settu complained about ostracism by caste Hindu to Shoolagiri police on Tuesday. Police are investigating.   

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ulagam village Inter-caste dispute
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp