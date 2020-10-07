STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

It's time to introspect and improve the financial condition of transport corporations, Madras HC bench tells TN government

The judge wondered why the government was facing so much difficulty when private bus operators made considerable profits despite operating in very few numbers and routes.

Published: 07th October 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation

Image of a TNSTC bus used for representational purpose (File Photo | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy/EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court told the Tamil Nadu government that it is high time it took a policy decision to solve the financial problems faced by its transport corporations.

Justice R Suresh Kumar made the observation after a former managing director of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)- Madurai division, one SV Subbiah, was constrained to move the court seeking direction to TNSTC to disburse his surrender leave salary and Social Security Scheme benefits which had not been settled due to the corporation’s financial crisis.

Pointing out that several retired employees of TNSTC face similar problems, the judge called it a pathetic situation that has been continuing for several years and may prevail for several more years, considering the department's financial condition. He wondered why the government was facing so much difficulty when private bus operators made considerable profits despite operating in very few numbers and routes.

The time has come for the government and TNSTC to introspect as to how the financial situation of the latter can be improved and take a policy decision if needed, so that the department can function smoothly without financial constraints and its retired employees are not driven to the court to getting their service benefits, the judge observed.

With further directions to the TNSTC-Madurai to disburse the pending service benefits to Subbiah in three months, he disposed of the petition.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC Tamil Nadu buses
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp