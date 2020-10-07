Lokka death case: Court grants bail to Lankan don's girlfriend, two others 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here granted bail to three persons arrested in connection with the death of Sri Lankan underworld don Angoda Lokka on Wednesday.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate granted bail without any conditions to Lokka's girlfriend Amani Dhanji, Madurai-based advocate Sivakama Sundari and her associate Thiyaneshwaran.

The defendants’ counsel had sought bail on the ground that the CB-CID, which is the investigating agency, had not filed chargesheet in the case in more than 60 days. Accepting the argument, the judge extended bail by invoking Sections 167 (2) (a) (ii) of the CrPC.

Maddumage Chandana Lasantha Perera alias Angoda Lokka (35) from Kotikawatta, Colombo, had been residing at Cheran Maanagar in Coimbatore under the false identity of Pradeep Singh. He is suspected to have died due to cardiac arrest on July 3.

However, Dhanji, Sivakami Sundari, and Thiyaneshwaran allegedly received his body from the hospital after producing forged documents and cremated the body at Madurai.

The CB-CID has registered two cases against the trio, one related to the death of Angoda Lokka and the other for allegedly fabricating documents.