Nagapattinam: BJP cadres siege TNEB office after power disconnection over unpaid bill

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Dozens of BJP cadres on Wednesday sieged the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) office in Nagapattinam and demanded action against a lineman who disconnected the power supply.

The TNEB disconnected the power service after the party failed to pay the electricity bill.

"We accept that it is fair to disconnect the service as we have failed to pay the bills. But, the lineman had used unwarranted words after removing the fuse carrier. He also insulted our party workers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unpaid bill. We demand action against him," Nagapattinam district president K Nethaji said.

The BJP workers confronted the TNEB officials at Assistant Engineer's office in Velipalayam and demanded to know why their service was cut. They asked if the electricity board would do the same to other prominent political parties.

The argument between the officials and BJP cadres left a dozen other consumers, who were waiting to meet the officials, annoyed. The party workers left the office premises after the officials assured to take action. They said they will file a complaint with the police as well.

The TNEB stated it had not disconnected service for the defaulting consumers for around five months due to Covid pandemic. However, it started doing it in July as a routine after the lockdown was eased. The TNEB had disconnected service for the BJP office in Velipalayam on Monday.

When asked about the unpaid bill, BJP functionaries said a majority of party workers were away for a training programme for a few days and therefore, could not pay attention to the issue.

A senior official from TNEB said, "We have initiated an inquiry into the allegations that our staff used inappropriate words against the consumers and the PM. A suitable action would be taken if he is proven guilty."