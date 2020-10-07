PT goes on hunger strike demanding regrouping of Devendra Kula Vellalars

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dawn to dusk hunger strike observed by Puthiya Thamizhagam party on Tuesday demanding regrouping of Devendra Kula Vellalars and delisting from Schedule Caste category has gained political significance ahead of elections. Hundreds of people have participated in the one-day hunger strike across the State called by the party chief Dr K Krishnaswamy.

The participants signed a memorandum demanding redesignation of the six castes – Kudumbar, Kalladi, Pannadi, Devendrakulathar, Kadayar and Pallar – into ‘Devendrakula Vellalars’ and including them under a new clause called ‘Extreme BC’. The showdown is an attempt of mounting pressure on ruling AIADMK which has not made its position open, said political observers. On September 11, observing the death anniversary of freedom fighter and Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran, DMK leader M K Stalin said the party would support demand of regrouping of Devenedra Kula Vellalars.

The Congress party also backed the demand which has already received the support of the BJP. Krishnaswamy said Devendra Kula Vellalars stigmatised the identities such as dalits and harijans in the society for the past seven decades. “While enjoying reservation benefits, castes listed under BC and MBC lists protected their pride. Similarly, we wanted to regain our past pride by leaving from the SC list,” said Krishnaswamy. The call for removal from SC category has not gone well among a section of dalit activists.

M Punitha Pandian, Editor of ‘Dalit Murasu’, a magazine run for oppressed class, said the idea of exclusion from SC list is by itself against the principles of Dr. Ambedkar. “The phrase ‘dalit stigma’ is not only politically incorrect, but also validates the oppressors’ perception on dalits. For example, a person with a disability has a concession in train tickets because he cannot be treated like others.

If one has to accept Krishnaswamy’s logic, we should blame the ‘concession’ for making him disable,”

Pandian added that a large section of Devendra Kula Vellalars still were not ready to get excluded from the SC category and the demand appears to be politically motivated. Besides, the ruling AIADMK is unlikely to back the move of Puthiaya Thamizhagam given its strong vote base among Vellalar Gounders, the dominant intermediate caste in western districts of the State. E R Eswaran, General Secretary of the Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi, said renaming of castes should not be politicised and should be resolved through dialogue amoung various communities.

SC category

Call for removal from SC category has not gone well among some dalit activists. M Punitha Pandian, Editor of ‘Dalit Murasu’ a magazine run for oppressed class, said the idea of exclusion from SC list is by itself against the principles of Dr. Ambedkar.