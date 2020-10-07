STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PT goes on hunger strike demanding regrouping of Devendra Kula Vellalars

Hundreds of people have participated in the one-day hunger strike across the State called by the party chief Dr K Krishnaswamy.

Published: 07th October 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Puthiya Thamizhagam

Puthiya Thamizhagam chief K Krishnaswamy. (File | Express Photo Service)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The dawn to dusk hunger strike observed by Puthiya Thamizhagam party on Tuesday demanding regrouping of Devendra Kula Vellalars and delisting from Schedule Caste category has gained political significance ahead of elections. Hundreds of people have participated in the one-day hunger strike across the State called by the party chief Dr K Krishnaswamy.

The participants signed a memorandum demanding  redesignation of the six castes – Kudumbar, Kalladi, Pannadi, Devendrakulathar, Kadayar and Pallar – into ‘Devendrakula Vellalars’ and including them under a new clause called ‘Extreme BC’. The showdown is an attempt of mounting pressure on ruling AIADMK which has not made its position open, said political observers. On September 11, observing the death anniversary of freedom fighter and Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran, DMK leader M K Stalin said the party would support demand of regrouping of Devenedra Kula Vellalars.

The Congress party also backed the demand which has already received the support of the BJP.  Krishnaswamy said Devendra Kula Vellalars stigmatised the identities such as dalits and harijans in the society for the past seven decades. “While enjoying reservation benefits, castes listed under BC and MBC lists protected their pride. Similarly, we wanted to regain our past pride by leaving from the SC list,” said Krishnaswamy. The call for removal from SC category has not gone well among a section of dalit activists. 

M Punitha Pandian, Editor of ‘Dalit Murasu’, a magazine run for oppressed class, said the idea of exclusion from SC list is by itself against the principles of Dr. Ambedkar. “The phrase ‘dalit stigma’ is not only politically incorrect, but also validates the oppressors’ perception on dalits. For example, a person with a disability has a concession in train tickets because he cannot be treated like others.

If one has to accept Krishnaswamy’s logic, we should blame the ‘concession’ for making him disable,”
Pandian added that a large section of Devendra Kula Vellalars still were not ready to get excluded from the SC category and the demand appears to be politically motivated. Besides, the ruling AIADMK is unlikely to back the move of Puthiaya Thamizhagam given its strong vote base among Vellalar Gounders, the dominant intermediate caste in western districts of the State.  E R Eswaran, General Secretary of the Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi, said renaming of castes should not be politicised and should be resolved through dialogue amoung various communities. 

SC category
Call for removal from SC category has not gone well among some dalit activists. M Punitha Pandian, Editor of ‘Dalit Murasu’ a magazine run for oppressed class, said the idea of exclusion from SC list is by itself against the principles of Dr. Ambedkar.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellalars Schedule Caste Puthiya Thamizhagam
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp