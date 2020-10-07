Transfer of Katpadi cop three weeks after posting creates flutter

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The sudden transfer of a police inspector who had earlier expedited the ‘cash-for-vote’ case involving some senior DMK leaders has created a flutter. Inspector Nivas, of Katpadi circle, was on Monday night hurriedly transferred and was posted in Tiruvannamalai district. The transfer came within three weeks after the officer joined the Katpadi circle, sources said.

Sources said the transfer has also created flutter in political circles as the officer is learnt to have expedited the ‘cash for votes’ case against DM Kathir Anand, Vellore MP and son of DMK general secretary Durai Murugan.

An FIR was registered in April last following the seizures of cash from Durai Murugan’s residence, a cement godown owned by Damodaran, and brother-in-law of a local DMK functionary ‘Poonjolai’ Srinivasan. The IT department had seized `11.48 crore from Damodaran.

The CBI, which registered an FIR against Srinivasan, Damodaran, and a senior manager of Canara Bank named Dayanidhi, on September 22 regarding exchange of old currencies for new ones, held searches in the premises of the these three men on September 24. When contacted, Nivas refused to respond to queries on the sudden transfer. Even though some administrative reasons were cited for the move, top officers remained tight-lipped on the issue.