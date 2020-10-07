STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Transfer of Katpadi cop three weeks after posting creates flutter

The transfer came within three weeks after the officer joined the Katpadi circle, sources said.

Published: 07th October 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Illustration | Amit Bandre

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The sudden transfer of a police inspector who had earlier expedited the ‘cash-for-vote’ case involving some senior DMK leaders has created a flutter. Inspector Nivas, of Katpadi circle, was on Monday night hurriedly transferred and was posted in Tiruvannamalai district. The transfer came within three weeks after the officer joined the Katpadi circle, sources said.

Sources said the transfer has also created flutter in political circles as the officer is learnt to have expedited the ‘cash for votes’ case against DM Kathir Anand, Vellore MP and son of DMK general secretary Durai Murugan.

An FIR was registered in April last following the seizures of cash from Durai Murugan’s residence, a cement godown owned by Damodaran, and brother-in-law of a local DMK functionary ‘Poonjolai’ Srinivasan. The IT department had seized `11.48 crore from Damodaran.

The CBI, which registered an FIR against Srinivasan, Damodaran, and a senior manager of Canara Bank named Dayanidhi, on September 22 regarding exchange of old currencies for new ones, held searches in the premises of the these three men on September 24. When contacted, Nivas refused to respond to queries on the sudden transfer. Even though some administrative reasons were cited for the move, top officers remained tight-lipped on the issue.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp