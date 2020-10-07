Two years govt service compulsory for AIQ medical students: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that postgraduate medical students admitted under the All-India Quota (AIQ) now have to compulsorily serve the State government for at least two years.

The first bench, led by Chief Justice AP Sahi and Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy, observed in its order that the investment made by the State in this sector may be tremendous, “but it is for a laudable purpose and not just pure business”.

The issue pertains to the Directorate of Medical Education seeking bonds for `20 lakh be executed by MBBS graduates for securing admission in postgraduate degree, under the government quota, and serving the State for two years. The bench passed the order on the batch of pleas, by setting aside a single judge order passed in October 2018, that quashed the condition for compulsory government service.

“The faith with which people approach medical professionals is responded to by these doctors, and therefore they have to be well equipped and best-trained. The State spends money, not on gambling with unqualified people, but on those who are best suited for the job,” the bench observed. It added, “The idea of compelling postgraduates to serve State hospitals is neither unjust nor against the students.

It subserves a benevolent public purpose, namely that the people of the State are able to receive the best of medical attention.” The bench, in its 166-page order said, there was no material difference between status of students occupying State seats and AIQ seats, in as much as they enjoy educational facilities at par with each other, borne by the State.

However, the government cannot retain students’ certificates and thereby compel them to keep waiting for a job offer, if they are not being offered despite completion, the bench said.

‘State govts obligated’

“States are obligated to render the best health caretakers, and subsidising medical education for the best in the lot is a major step in organising best health services”, the bench observed