When will ASI release report on its archaeological excavations in TN, asks Madras HC Bench

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) when its authorities would release a report on the excavations conducted by the body in Tamil Nadu.

A Bench, comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi, observed that the ASI has so far conducted excavations in nearly 26 sites in the state but has compiled a report of its finds for only one of the sites -- Gudiyam. In the case of Adichanallur, the ASI sent samples for carbon dating only after the court issued a direction last year, the judges recalled.

The judges also asked the ASI when it will accord approval to the Tamil Nadu government to conducting excavations in seven places in the State, namely Keezhadi, Adichanallur, Kodumanal, Sivakalai, Korkai, Mayiladumparai and Gangaikonda Cholapuram. Noting that the agency was not carrying out any excavations in Tamil Nadu at present, the judges further asked whether it was planning to conduct any in the near future.

Need for epigraphy branch

Pointing out more than 50 per cent of stone inscriptions found in India are in Tamil, the judges asked the ASI why a separate Epigraphy branch office should not be opened in Chennai in addition to the present office in Mysore. They also asked whether the inscriptions are being digitised and if the estampage of inscriptions are being made available in all languages. They wanted to know if all vacancies in the Epigraphy department have been filled.

Pointing out that several other queries raised by the court on February 18 last year regarding the funds allotted by the ASI to Tamil Nadu and other States in the past five years and regarding the vacancies in the ASI’sTamil Nadu circles remain unanswered, the judges sought responses for them.

Protecting ancient sites

In connection with the concerns raised by litigants over the vandalisation of ancient sites, the judges asked the State Archaeology department whether it had appointed watchmen or caretakers at the sites. They also advised the authorities that the caretakers should be adequately paid so that, in case of vandalism, they can be held accountable. The Deputy Director of the State Archaeology department, R Sivanandam, was present before the court through videoconferencing to assist the court.

The directions were issued on a batch of Public Interest Litigations filed in connection with the archaeological excavations at various sites in the State.