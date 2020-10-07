With ultra-modern tech, new Coast Guard vessel to strengthen security

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The seventh Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) Vigraha, the last of the series of seven OPVs being built by L&T Shipbuilding, was launched as per maritime tradition by Hema Somanathan, wife of Dr TV Somanathan, Finance Secretary (expenditure) here on Tuesday. The ceremony was also witnessed by director general K Natarajan and Inspector General S Paramesh, Commander Coast Guard Region (East).

The length of the OPV is 98m and breadth is 14.8m with gross tonnage of 2,100 tonnes. The endurance is 5,000 nautical miles at cruising speed. The cruising speed is 12-14 knots and maximum speed of 26 knots can be achieved. The ship will be fitted with indigenous 30 mm 2A42 gun and two 12.7-mm guns. It has been designed to carry an integral twin-engine helicopter which will enhance operational, surveillance, search and rescue capability.

The OPV is likely to be inducted into the Indian Coast Guard in March 2021 after completion of extensive trials and testing. It would be utilised for day and night patrol along with anti-terrorist as well as anti-smuggling operations in Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and Coastal Security.

The Vessel will have two navigation radars and ultra-modern technology including sophisticated navigational and latest communication systems which are capable of operating in tropical conditions. The ship would be manned by 102 crew, including 14 officers and 88 subordinate officers and enrolled personnel.

Despite the restrictions and constraints faced by industries due to COVID-19, the coordinated efforts of Indian Coast Guard Overseeing Team with L&T Shipbuilding have resulted in timely launching of the vessel. This milestone will ensure timely delivery of the vessel to ICG which is the need of the hour in today’s existing security scenario.