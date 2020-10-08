STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agriculture is India’s orphan, observes High Court

A division bench, comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi, said that agriculture has become an orphan in India.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought a detailed response from the Union and State governments on the action taken in connection with the malpractices in PM-KISAN scheme in Tamil Nadu.

A division bench, comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi, said that agriculture has become an orphan in India. “It is the only sector in which the producers have got no say in fixing the price of products despite the hardwork they put in,” they added.  

The judges directed the Union and State governments to furnish the details of the agricultural schemes announced by the two governments in the past 10 years, funds allotted to each scheme and the number of farmers benefited from those schemes.

The authorities should submit a soft copy of the list of beneficiaries, they added. They further sought details on the malpractices detected in the schemes, cases registered over the same and the status of those cases. The judges particularly raised questions about the scam relating to the scheme and asked how many persons have been arrested in the issue and whether any government officials have been found to be involved and arrested. 

The case was adjourned to October 15. The judges posed the queries while hearing a PIL filed by one A Sivaperumal of Dindigul, seeking action against an Assistant Agriculture Officer of Vedasandur for irregularities in providing subsidies and other benefits to farmers. 

