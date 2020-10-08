CEOs told to ensure schools adhere to pupil-teacher ratio

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) has directed Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) in all the districts to ensure government-aided primary and middle schools strictly adhere to the 30:1 pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) as per the provisions of RTE Act.

The schools were also directed to submit last year’s PTR records by October 15. According to sources, student enrolments in schools have declined over the last few years. As a result, the sources said, the PTR has been disturbed in many schools with the availability of surplus teachers.

“Teachers’ associations have complained to the DEE seeking transfer of surplus teachers to other schools lacking enough teachers. Following it, DEE has asked school-wise PTR details from CEOs,” a source privy to the matter said.