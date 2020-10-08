EPS urges Yediyurappa to address issues faced by Tamil schools in Karnataka

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bringing the issue of unfilled vacancies of Tamil teachers in Karnataka schools to the notice of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday requested the former to take immediate action to protect the interests of Tamil-speaking people in the state.

Palaniswami, in his letter to Yediyurappa, requested the filling up of vacancies of Tamil teachers in government and government-aided schools in Karnataka, reopening of such schools closed recently, granting recognition/permission to open new private schools with Tamil as a medium of instruction and restoration of Tamil schools that have been converted into other language schools.

Stating that the Karnataka government had started many Tamil schools in various districts over the years to enable Tamil students study in their mother tongue, Palaniswami said the Karnataka government had granted approval as well as provided grants to private Tamil schools.

Palaniswami said the Tamil Nadu government had received a representation from the Karnataka Tamil School and College Teachers Association, indicating that there were many vacancies of Tamil teachers in government and government-aided schools and that the state government had also not given approval for opening new private Tamil schools.

In this connection, Palaniswami pointed out that Tamilians had been contributing significantly to the all-round economic development of Karnataka. “In particular, Tamilians have made immense contributions to developing Kolar Gold Mines, Hutti Gold Mines, Sandur Manganese Mines, Coffee Estates in Chikmagalur, Mangalore etc. They have also been playing a major role in the construction and agriculture sectors in Karnataka,” he added.