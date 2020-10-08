Funskool gets BIS certification

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Funskool India, powered by MRF group, is the first Indian toy manufacturer to get certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards for Safety of electric toys for the manufacturing plant-based at Goa.

Similarly, Ranipet plant of Funskool is the very first toy manufacturing unit from South India to get BIS certification for non-electric toys.

The BIS standardisation was made mandatory for all toys designed or intended for use in play by children below 14 years of age, by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, a release stated.