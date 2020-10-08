No need to step into police station, Tiruchy cops will now come to your doorstep for inquiry

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Complainants no longer need to stand in long queues at police station for filing cases. In view of saving time and working more efficiently, the city police have introduced a new scheme for conducting inquiry pertaining to petty cases.

Through 'on-spot inquiry', police officials (inspector or sub inspector) directly visit houses of complainants and solve the issue at the primary stage itself. In the last three days alone, 193 cases have been solved out of the total of 226 petitions received (180 with city police and 46 with district police).

The 'spot-on inquiry' avoids crowding of people at police stations, especially during the pandemic time. Usually, the complainant visits the police station to lodge a complaint, and later he and the petitioner would be asked to come at a particular date. Based on the inquiry, cases would be filed against the accused.

City police commissioner J Loganathan said, "This initiative reduces unwanted crowding at police stations. Besides, it allows for speedy action on petty issues and through community policing initiative such as on-spot inquiry, the police-public relationship would get strengthened." He added that the initiative would be followed in the coming days and assured all necessary steps would be taken for better service.

Police explained a few cases that were solved in the last four days. Case one was about a petition seeking to remove a CCTV camera installed opposite her house. Saradha of Melur in Srirangam complained that CCTV camera installed by her neighbour Rajaram affected her privacy. Inspector of the respective police station reached the spot and directed the CCTV camera angle to be changed. The case was disposed right away. In second case, Vijayalakshmi of Pandiyan Street, had submitted a petition regarding property dispute between her relatives.

The K K Nagar Police conducted inquiry and asked the parties to seek remedy through civil court and till then maintain status quo. In another case, the jewellery of one Sorna of Geethapuram was returned to her based on her complaint against her husband with the AWPS police station.

Officials said that simple intervention of police would solve many cases in primary stages itself. The initiative was introduced keeping in mind the pandemic situation.