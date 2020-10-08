Solve financial problems of transport corporations: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court advised the State government to make a policy decision to solve the financial problems faced by transport corporations in the State. Justice R Suresh Kumar made the observation after a former managing director of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Madurai division, SV Subbiah, moved the court seeking a direction to TNSTC to disburse his surrender leave salary and Social Security Scheme benefits.

The benefits were not settled by the transport corporation due to its financial crisis, a government counsel had explained. Pointing out that several retired employees of TNSTC face a similar problem, the judge said that it has been continuing for years and may prevail for more years considering the department’s financial condition.

He also questioned why the government is suffering so much when the private bus companies are making a considerable profits.Time has come for the government and TNSTC to introspect as to how to improve the financial situation of the latter and make a policy decision if need be, the judge observed. With further directions to the TNSTC-Madurai to disburse the pending service benefits to Subbiah, he disposed of the petition.