STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Solve financial problems of transport corporations: Madras High Court

Former TNSTC MD moves court seeking his social security benefits

Published: 08th October 2020 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court advised the State government to make a policy decision to solve the financial problems faced by transport corporations in the State. Justice R Suresh Kumar made the observation after a former managing director of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Madurai division, SV Subbiah, moved the court seeking a direction to TNSTC to disburse his surrender leave salary and Social Security Scheme benefits.

The benefits were not settled by the transport corporation due to its financial crisis, a government counsel had explained. Pointing out that several retired employees of TNSTC face a similar problem, the judge said that it has been continuing for years and may prevail for more years considering the department’s financial condition.

He also questioned why the government is suffering so much when the private bus companies are making a considerable profits.Time has come for the government and TNSTC to introspect as to how to improve the financial situation of the latter and make a policy decision if need be, the judge observed. With further directions to the TNSTC-Madurai to disburse the pending service benefits to Subbiah, he disposed of the petition.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court transport corporation
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp