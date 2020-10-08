STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 5,088 Covid-19 cases, death toll crosses 10,000 

Chennai alone recorded 1,295 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 363, 137 and 194 cases respectively.

Published: 08th October 2020 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai COVID cases

Police charging fine for those roaming without masks at Egmore in Chennai. (Photo | R.Satish Babu, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 death toll crossed 10,000 on Thursday with another 68 deaths being recorded. The State’s toll is now 10,052. TN also reported 5,088 on the day taking the tally to 6,40,943. 

Chennai alone recorded 1,295 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 363, 137 and 194 cases respectively.

Western districts continue to report a surge in cases. Coimbatore reported 448 cases, Salem 362, Erode 132, Tiruppur 173 and Namakkal 147 cases.

Among the deceased, eight did not have any comorbid conditions. The State’s toll crossed 1,000 on June 27, 2,000 on July 13, and 3,000 on July 22 with the State adding 444 deaths previously unaccounted for after a reconciliation process.

The toll crossed 4,000 on August 1, 5, 000 on August 10, 6,000 mark on August 18 and 7,000 on August 28. The 8,000-mark was crossed on September 8 and the 9,000-mark on September 23.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 death toll Tamil Nadu COVID-19 cases
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp