Tamil Nadu reports 5,088 Covid-19 cases, death toll crosses 10,000 

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 death toll crossed 10,000 on Thursday with another 68 deaths being recorded. The State’s toll is now 10,052. TN also reported 5,088 on the day taking the tally to 6,40,943.

Chennai alone recorded 1,295 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 363, 137 and 194 cases respectively.

Western districts continue to report a surge in cases. Coimbatore reported 448 cases, Salem 362, Erode 132, Tiruppur 173 and Namakkal 147 cases.

Among the deceased, eight did not have any comorbid conditions. The State’s toll crossed 1,000 on June 27, 2,000 on July 13, and 3,000 on July 22 with the State adding 444 deaths previously unaccounted for after a reconciliation process.

The toll crossed 4,000 on August 1, 5, 000 on August 10, 6,000 mark on August 18 and 7,000 on August 28. The 8,000-mark was crossed on September 8 and the 9,000-mark on September 23.