TN & WEF to set up advanced manufacturing hub

CHENNAI: Guidance, a nodal investment promotion and facilitation agency of the State of Tamil Nadu, has partnered with World Economic Forum to establish India’s first advanced manufacturing hub (AMHUB) in the State.

This will help the State harness opportunities in the sectors of electronics, electric mobility, solar energy and textiles through collaboration with AMHUB, a release from Guidance stated. AMHUB will help the production ecosystem in Tamil Nadu by identifying and addressing regional opportunities brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), highlighting and amplifying regional success stories globally and engaging directly with other AMHUBs through WEF’s network of AMHUBs to share best practices globally, a release stated.

The State will benefit from partnerships and pilot projects to scale new technologies, advance uses of Advanced Manufacturing and 4IR and address regional opportunities and challenges posed by 4IR. In the area of Workforce Upskilling/Reskilling, it will help us identify skill gaps and bridge them from global experience.

Tamil Nadu will be able to promote sustainable manufacturing by adopting new models of collaboration to scale sustainable solutions in manufacturing that enable Circular Economy transition and accelerate towards a carbon-neutral manufacturing industry.

The State will benefit from collaborations between businesses and government that maximize the potential of industrial development strategies and highlight them globally. Dr Neeraj Mittal, managing director and chief executive officer, Guidance; Francisco Betti, Head of Advanced Manufacturing and Production, WEF; and Ion Cronin, Project Lead, Advanced Manufacturing and Production, WEF witnessed the partnership between Guidance and the WEF, on Wednesday. The Advanced Manufacturing HUB or AMHUB is one of the 19 platforms designed by the WEF.