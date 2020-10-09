Coast Guard saves 6 fishermen from flooded boat, does mid-sea repairs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard vessel ICGS Vaibhav rescued six fishermen who were in distress due to flooding of their boat’s engine room about 48 nautical miles southeast of Manappad.

ICGS Vaibhav whilst on routine patrol received a VHF call from a fishing boat with six crew onboard. Our vessel swung into action and reached the site, a Coast Guard release stated. The initial assessment by the rescue team revealed seepage of sea water into the boat’s engine room because of a broken keel.

The ship’s damage control team immediately operated the portable submersible pumps and commenced de-flooding. Once the water level in the boat receded, the team undertook repairs using quick drying cement/oakum and wooden wedges, the release said.

On successful arrest of sea water ingress and completion of repairs, the boat was directed to proceed to Tharuvaikulam Fishing Harbour. The fishing boat and the crew safely entered Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour at 3am on Thursday.

