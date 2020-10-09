Covid effect: Vathalmalai is the new tourism hotspot

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: While tourism suffered a major blow due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the district, visitors' numbers are gradually increasing at many rural tourists spots in the district. One such offbeat place -- Vathalmalai -- is a tribal hamlet nestled in the lap of Eastern Ghats and located 25 km from Dharmapuri. The tourist spot dubbed as 'Mini Ooty' by the residents witnessed a footfall of an influx of local tourists.

With rains lashing the district in the recent days, the water in the streams and lakes was revived. However, the restrictions in the tourists' area have been a put off for many people visiting the area, following which, they have been requesting the forest department for further relaxation.

Vathalmalai, a 3,000-foot hill is one of the most famous hill stations in the district with its own unique flora and pleasant climatic conditions. The recent rains have added to its charm as the rain-fed water bodies in the hills station from dozens of streams attract many tourists to the area.

A resident, M Nandhakumar, said, "Vathalmalai is one of the beautiful landscapes in Dharmapuri especially during the rainy season as dozens of lakes and streams flow during this limited period. Usually, many families opt Hogenakkal for a trip because there are more activities there. However, Vathalmalai is quite different. The climate and journey offer a meditative calmness. Most people visiting here usually come here for tranquillity. Since the place is not commercialised, families can enjoy the water flow peacefully."

Sureshkumar, a native of Vathalmalai told TNIE that the district administration did not take much efforts to develop tourism in the area. Most of the tourists who visit here are residents from the district, which is why Vathalmalai remains unknown to most people. The lack of public transport and proper roads also play a role in affecting tourism development. Moreover, the forest department does not allow a large group of people, which is, also disheartening, he added.

Forest staff stationed in the foothills of Vathalmalai told TNIE that entry is restricted. He added that over the past few years, many reports of people drinking alcohol and causing problems to residents have led to these restrictions.

"Strict checking is conducted before entering the hill station. Alcohol or any such intoxication is not allowed inside the forest. Further, we register the vehicle numbers so that we can keep a track if the amount of time they spend inside the forest," the staff added.

He added that however, these restrictions are only applicable for the tourists and not the residents. Farmers procuring coffee and estate owners are also provided unrestricted access, forest staff stated.