File report on graft in house allotment: Madras HC

The two-member bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha issued the notices on a plea filed by K Vijay, a Tiruvallur resident against the Sanaputhur village municipality secretary.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The HC on Thursday ordered the State and Tiruvallur Collector to file detailed report on a plea seeking action on allegations of corruption in the allotment of houses for those employed under the MGNREGA Scheme.

The two-member bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha issued the notices on a plea filed by K Vijay, a Tiruvallur resident against the Sanaputhur village municipality secretary. According to the petitioner, S Birla, who has been the municipality secretary from 1996 till now has been allegedly misappropriating public money by fabricating documents of MGNREGA scheme fake beneficiaries.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that 100 houses were constructed by the secretary, however, some houses were issued by S Birla to his dependents. Despite several representations to the revenue authorities, there was no response on the corruption allegations, the court was informed. The division bench recorded the submissions and adjourned the plea by four weeks. 

