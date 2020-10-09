STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Son rise: Key elevation for Rehman Khan’s son in DMK?

Following the death of Rehman and ‘Thousand Lights’ Hussain, who was the former headquarters secretary, the party has no prominent Muslim face in the city. 

Published: 09th October 2020

A Rehman Khan, a native of Periyakulam in Theni district, was a five-time MLA for the state assembly

A Rehman Khan, a native of Periyakulam in Theni district, was a five-time MLA for the state assembly. (Photo | Express)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK’s decision to offer a posting to Subair Khan -- son of former minister and high-level committee member A Rehman Khan, who died recently -- is being seen as a move to keep its Muslim voter base intact. Speculations are rife that Subair will be inducted into the party’s leadership board as a mark of respect for his father’s service to the Muslim community. 

Following the death of Rehman and ‘Thousand Lights’ Hussain, who was the former headquarters secretary, the party has no prominent Muslim face in the city. “The party high command has decided to fill this void by elevating Subair,” said those familiar with the development, adding that the party’s 15-20 per cent vote share in the city are Muslims.

In this context, Subair last month organised a function in the memory of his father and offered protective gears to DMK functionaries in the Chepauk- Triplicane Assembly constituency at a total cost of Rs 15 lakh. The event was presided over by the party’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin. Speaking to Express, Subair denied any knowledge of such an elevation. “I am unaware of such a development. I always want to be a loyal cadre.” 

