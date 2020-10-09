Madras HC judge expresses concern about corruption in the judiciary

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Expressing concern about the increasing corrupt practices in the judiciary and on court premises, Justice SM Subramaniam of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court observed that the judiciary has to strengthen its vigilance to crush such corruption in the judicial system.

"Corruption is not only in government departments but also in the judiciary. Judicial remedy being the last resort for the common people, corruption in judiciary may create doubts in the minds of the public, which may lead to destruction of the constitutional principles," the judge said.

Stating that the prevailing vigilance mechanism in the judiciary is insufficient, the judge said that if the observations are taken in the right spirit by the administrators and effective steps are taken, it will lead to an efficient and effective judicial system.

The judge made the observations while dismissing a petition filed by N Ulagaraj against the punishment of compulsory retirement imposed on him for accepting bribes during his service as an office assistant in Melapalayam Sub-Registrar office in 2004.