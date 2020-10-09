STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC orders re-postmortem examination of Saptur youth

Justice G R Swaminathan ordered that the repostmortem examination should take place today (Friday) at the burial site.

Published: 09th October 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered exhumation and repostmortem examination on the body of a 20-year-old man -- Ramesh of Saptur -- upon learning that the first autopsy was not performed by forensic experts and was not videoed properly.

Hearing a petition by Ramesh's brother Santhosh, Justice G R Swaminathan ordered that the repostmortem examination should take place today (Friday) at the burial site. He also requested two forensic experts from Tirunelveli Government Medical College, who had performed the autopsy in Sathankulam custodial deaths case, to do the repostmortem examination on Ramesh's body.
Shortcomings in autopsy

The aforementioned shortcomings in the autopsy came to light after the judge, on Wednesday, permitted Santhosh's counsel to peruse the footage of the autopsy and get an expert opinion on the same. When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, the petitioner's counsel placed the opinions rendered by one Karunakaran Mathiharan, a revising editor of 'Modi's Textbook of Medical Jurisprudence and Toxicology'.
Mathiharan had submitted in his affidavit that though it was mentioned in the autopsy report that the hyoid bone was fractured and the internal organs were congested, the footage neither shows the examination nor the dissection of the aforesaid organs. Moreover, there is no mention of the condition of the victim's back, hands and legs and the parts are not shown in the footage as well, he pointed out.

The judge also noted that even though the autopsy was conducted for over an hour, the footage only has 26 video clips (a runtime of 6 minutes and 9 seconds), violating the guidelines that obliges videoing of autopsy without interruption and in full.

Justice Swaminathan castigated the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of District Crime Branch (DCB) for submitting a false status report that the 'entire' autopsy was videoed. He also questioned why the autopsy was not performed by forensic experts.

Ramesh was found hanging from a tree on September 17, a day after he was summoned by Saptur police in connection with the case of a missing girl. Ramesh's family allege that he died due to custodial torture.

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp