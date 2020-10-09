STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 47,000 migrant workers back in Kovai

According to data shared by the district revenue department, the workers started returning after the governments of States (of origin and destination) and the Centre, started announcing unlock plans.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Out of around two lakh migrant workers, who left for their natives in different parts of the country after the outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent closure of industries, 47,000 have returned to the district in the past one month.

According to data shared by the district revenue department, the workers started returning after the governments of States (of origin and destination) and the Centre, started announcing unlock plans during the last two to three months.

"The returnees took various modes of transport to return, with the prominent ones being rail and road," an official said.

The district administration, which was informed about the trend, has instructed all the industries to keep the incoming migrants in seven-day isolation before engaging them in work.

In a meeting with industry representatives held on Thursday, Collector K Rajamani issued the orders and directed them to ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines on the premises of their industries.

He said that teams, comprising civic body officials and those from revenue and health departments, would be monitoring the industries.

"The initiative has been taken to check whether the rules are being followed on the ground. Strict action will be taken against any industry which is found flouting the norms," the Collector is quoted to have said in the meeting.

According to sources, the representatives requested the Collector to consider the crisis and sought a one-time warning before initiating action against the erring industries.

