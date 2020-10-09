Panel for self-reliance in cancer drugs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that the country is not investing much on research that has resulted in overwhelming dependence on raw materials from China, particularly those for cancer treatments, Judge N Kirubakaran ordered for the constitution of a committee comprising joint secretary-level officers from the Union Ministries of Pharmaceuticals and Finance to ensure self-reliance of India in cancer drugs.

The HC made the observations while hearing a plea moved by M Perumal, MD of Vinkem Labs Limited. The Chennai-based pharmaceutical company had complained about the lack of impetus from the Centre in carrying out generic research especially on manufacturing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API). The judge in his 226-page order observed, “Our country’s reliance on one single nation for key ingredients of all life-saving medicines remains at very high proportions posing grave security and other concerns.”