STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Products of Vellore SHGs now foray into international market thanks to tie-up with Flipkart

The tie-up Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission (TNURLM) has entered into with Flipkart gives the hope to Vellore self-help groups (SHGs) to find better marketing avenues.

Published: 09th October 2020 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Vellore SHG

Vellore is the first district in Tamil Nadu to get the opportunity to foray into online marketing tying up with one of the major online stores. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: A team of women artisans are busy in giving final touches to the colourful wooden toys. They carefully do the furnishing to make them more attractive and catching the eyes of the customers.

Buoyed by the success of getting the opportunity to sell the products through one of the major online stores in the international market, they are self-motivated to bring out quality products to meet the demand.

The tie-up Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission (TNURLM) has entered into with Flipkart gives the hope to Vellore self-help groups (SHGs) to find better marketing avenues.

Nine types of products manufactured by SHGs, under the brand name of Velma (Vellore Mahalir), will be made displayed on Flipkart online store.

Vellore is the first district in Tamil Nadu to get the opportunity to foray into online marketing tying up with one of the major online stores.

“We are the first in Tamil Nadu to have the chance to sell products of SHGs following the tie-up TNULM had with Flipkart,” K Jayakanthan, assistant project officer (APO), Mahalir Thittam in Vellore.

Glass paintings, ceramic dolls, wooden toys, fur toys, silk saris, lungis, gift articles, wall hangings and fancy items like bangles and rings will make it to Flipkart store.

Among them, the wooden toys made by ‘Yellow Rose’ SHG located at Kangeyanallur in the outskirts of Vellore will first make the entry into Flipkart.

According to AR Sivaraman, project officer (PO) of Mahalir Thittam, “It will give a big opportunity for the SHGs to improve their marketing capability and explore more avenues.”

While the informal sector has received a big body blow due to the Covid pandemic, entering into new marketing avenues will improve returns for the SHGs and provide better livelihood for them, he noted.

The volunteers of SHGs which are manufacturing the goods to be sold through Flipkart were recently trained by representatives of the online store in handling orders, packing and delivery.

Vellore district collector A Shanmuga Sundaram said, “Gaining entry into international marketing avenues will not only bring better opportunity but also result in improving the quality of the products in order to compete with other countries.”

The marketing is assisted by city livelihood centres (CLCs).

More from Tamil Nadu.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore self-help groups Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihood Mission Flipkart
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp