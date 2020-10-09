Rescue of 8 fishermen hailed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The rescue of eight fishermen from Chennai by the Myanmar coast guard, after the former got stranded in mid-sea for 55 days, has been hailed by J Ranganathan, the Honorary Consul of Myanmar in Chennai. Thanking the Myanmar Ambassador to India, Dr Moe Kyaw Aung, Ranganathan also praised the support provided by the Myanmar government, Myanmar Navy, TN government and other agencies.