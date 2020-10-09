Tamil Nadu village goes into self-imposed lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

By Express News Service

SALEM: People in the Belur village announced that they have imposed self-lockdown in their locality here on Thursday due to the increasing spread of Covid-19 infection.

It may be noted that for the past three months, the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the district has been increasing everyday.

On an average, per day, around 250 to 350 people test positive in Salem. Meanwhile in Belur town panchayat, where around 10,000 people are residing, more than 100 people tested positive in this town panchayat in the past six months.

Recently, functionaries of political parties tested positive in Belur.

Following the outbreak in the panchayat, the political party functionaries discussed the situation with the traders, shop owners and announced that for seven days, starting Thursday (October 8) to October 15, a complete lock down would be imposed in the town panchayat.

Medical shops, milk and vegetable selling shops are allowed to function in Belur. People should wear masks and step out of their house only to buy milk and vegetables.

As per their decision on Thursday, complete lock down will be adhered in Belur town panchayat

