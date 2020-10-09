Three cops transferred for garlanding Periyar statue?

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Three constables attached to Cuddalore district police were transferred to Kallakurichi on Tuesday, allegedly for garlanding a Periyar statue on September 17. An order issued by the Deputy Inspector General, Villupuram Range, said the three personnel — S Ranjith, attached to Cuddalore traffic wing, D Rangarajan attached to Cuddalore New Town station, and G Ashok, attached to Thirupapuliyur station — were being transferred on “administrative grounds”.

However, a senior police official told Express that the trio was transferred on disciplinary grounds.

“They violated the moral code of conduct. The personnel at all times must remain and act in unity, but these three men were involved in some other works,” he said while refusing to disclose the nature of the “ other works”.

The officer, however, staunchly refuted that the action was connected to garlanding of the Periyar statue. “Whatsoever, there is no connection between the transfer and garlanding of statue which took place in the last month,” he said. Several political leaders, activists and followers of Periyar have condemned the action of police department.