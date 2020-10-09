Will double investment in Tamil Nadu: Taiwan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taiwan will double the investment in Tamil Nadu and create one million job opportunities, said Ben Wang, the Director General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Center. Speaking at an event here, Wang said there is a need to strengthen the relationship between Taiwan and India in the post-pandemic era.

That is the reason why the theme of our National Day celebration this year is ‘Recover and Prosper Together’, he added. Industry secretary N Muruganandam said Taiwan firms have shown keen interest for plug and play facilities.